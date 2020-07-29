AllCavs
Sprained ankle to sideline Rockets' Gordon for about two weeks

Sam Amico

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon is expected to miss about two weeks with a sprained left ankle, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Gordon suffered the injury during a scrimmage earlier this week.

The NBA is scheduled to resume the season in Orlando on Thursday. The Rockets restart vs. the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

Gordon, 31, is a 6-foot-3 guard and was averaging 14.5 points when the league went on hiatus in March.

The Rockets (40-24) are tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for fifth place in the Western Conference, one game behind the Utah Jazz.

