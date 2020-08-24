SI.com
Former BYU center Mika headed back overseas

Sam Amico

Former BYU center Erik Mika has agreed to a contract with Partizan Belgrade of Serbia, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Mika is 6-foot-10 and went undrafted in 2017 after leaving BYU as a sophomore. He joined the Miami Heat for the following summer league, and then played professionally in Italy.

Mika has also spent time in Germany and China, and with the Stockton Kings of the G League on two occasions.

In February, Mika signed a 10-day contract with the Sacramento Kings. He scored six points and collected seven rebounds vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 6, but the Kings waived him five days later.

Mika then returned to the Stockton Kings.

