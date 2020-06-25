Former NBA guard Green lands deal in Turkey

Free agent guard Erick Green has agreed to a contract with Turkish club Bahcesehir Koleji, according to Eurohoops.net.

Green, 29, is a 6-foot-3 combo guard who was selected by the Utah Jazz in the second round (No. 46 overall) of the 2013 draft. He spent time in the NBA with the Jazz and Denver Nuggets, as well as in the G League.

He was college basketball's leading scorer as a senior at Virginia Tech in 2013, averaging 25.0 points. He carries NBA career averages of 3.1 points and 38 percent shooting.

A native of Inglewood, Calif., Green has also played professionally with teams from Greece, Spain and China.