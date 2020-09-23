SI.com
'Inside the NBA' host Johnson to work TBS studio show for MLB playoffs

Sam Amico

Popular "Inside the NBA" host Ernie Johnson will also serve as host of the MLB Playoffs studio show on TBS, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Johnson, 64, is best known for TNT's basketball studio show, directing traffic and exchanging quips with Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille ONeal for TNT's award-winning pre- and postgame program.

TNT is currently the home of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. That series will presumably end before Johnson joins former MLB player Curtis Granderson for the baseball playoffs.

Both TNT and TBS are operated by Turner Sports, which also runs NBA TV and NBA.com.

Johnson and Granderson are replacing Casey Stern and Gary Sheffield on TBS baseball studio show, Marchand noted.

Johnson, 64, has hosted "Inside" since 1990.

ESPN is carrying the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. ABC will broadcast the NBA Finals.

