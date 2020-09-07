SI.com
Free agent guard McCollum lands new deal overseas

Sam Amico

Veteran guard Errick McCollum has signed with Khimki Moscow of Russia, the club announced.

McCollum, 32, is 6-foot-2 and has previously played for Russian club UNICS since 2018. He is a product of Canton (Ohio) GlenOak High and the older brother of Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum.

“Becoming a part of Khimki is an opportunity that I could not miss,” Erick McCollum said in a statement. “The club is established in playing at the highest level and fighting for the top spots. A great coach and great organization.”

McCollum went undrafted out of Goshen (Ind.) College in 2010 and immediately embarked on a pro career overseas.

Along with Russia, he has spent time in Israel, Greece, Turkey and China.

“He knows the VTB and EuroLeague well,” Khimki coach Rimas Kurtinaitis said. "He is an all-around player who can score himself and pass the ball. I think he will reach his best with his new teammates.”

