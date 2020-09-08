NBA has come a long way as ESPN celebrates 41st anniversary

ESPN celebrated its 41st anniversary over the weekend, as the popular sports network aired its first "SportsCenter" shortly after launching on Sept. 7, 1979.

But it wasn't until 1982 that the NBA came on board ... and even that was for just two short seasons.

Still, it was the start of the NBA getting "big-time" television contracts during an era that finally started to broadcast legends such as Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Michael Jordan to the world. Or at least to more than just a regional audience.

But these were the very early days of the NBA on cable television, back when the league was still starving for eyeballs. Even with today's struggling ratings, the league is at least 10 times better off than when it initially aired on ESPN. Now, it's hard to imagine the league's games being carried anywhere other than ESPN and Turner Sports (TNT, NBA TV).

Early broadcast teams for the NBA on ESPN included legends Greg Gumble and Jim Simpson on play-by-play and former college baseball coach Irv Brown as a game analyst.

Yes, Brown coached college baseball, yet somehow found his way to becoming a color analyst for NBA games. That was just ESPN in the early days.

Oh, and another early in-game NBA analyst was another no-name -- Dick Vitale, who had been unceremoniously canned as head coach of the Detroit Pistons.

ESPN eventually switched Vitale to college basketball, and broadcast history was made.

Mostly, though, the one thing that lives on from those early NBA days on ESPN is a blooper reel of Gumbel and Chris Berman dancing inside to the song "Little Darling:" inside Madison Square Garden during a commercial break.

Yes, Berman once worked NBA games.

The league and ESPN parted ways in 1984 and wouldn't reconnect for another 17 years. Now, ESPN's broadcast Miami Heat-Boston Celtics Eastern Conference finals Game 7 in 2012 is the second-highest rated NBA game ever on a cable network. It drew a whopping 7.7 million viewers, an almost-unheard-of number today.

But no matter what you think about the NBA's so-called ratings issues of today, one truth remains: The league and its games on ESPN have come a long way, baby.