SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

NBA has come a long way as ESPN celebrates 41st anniversary

Sam Amico

ESPN celebrated its 41st anniversary over the weekend, as the popular sports network aired its first "SportsCenter" shortly after launching on Sept. 7, 1979.

But it wasn't until 1982 that the NBA came on board ... and even that was for just two short seasons.

Still, it was the start of the NBA getting "big-time" television contracts during an era that finally started to broadcast legends such as Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Michael Jordan to the world. Or at least to more than just a regional audience.

But these were the very early days of the NBA on cable television, back when the league was still starving for eyeballs. Even with today's struggling ratings, the league is at least 10 times better off than when it initially aired on ESPN. Now, it's hard to imagine the league's games being carried anywhere other than ESPN and Turner Sports (TNT, NBA TV).

Early broadcast teams for the NBA on ESPN included legends Greg Gumble and Jim Simpson on play-by-play and former college baseball coach Irv Brown as a game analyst.

Yes, Brown coached college baseball, yet somehow found his way to becoming a color analyst for NBA games. That was just ESPN in the early days.

Oh, and another early in-game NBA analyst was another no-name -- Dick Vitale, who had been unceremoniously canned as head coach of the Detroit Pistons.

ESPN eventually switched Vitale to college basketball, and broadcast history was made.

Mostly, though, the one thing that lives on from those early NBA days on ESPN is a blooper reel of Gumbel and Chris Berman dancing inside to the song "Little Darling:" inside Madison Square Garden during a commercial break.

Yes, Berman once worked NBA games.

The league and ESPN parted ways in 1984 and wouldn't reconnect for another 17 years. Now, ESPN's broadcast Miami Heat-Boston Celtics Eastern Conference finals Game 7 in 2012 is the second-highest rated NBA game ever on a cable network. It drew a whopping 7.7 million viewers, an almost-unheard-of number today.

But no matter what you think about the NBA's so-called ratings issues of today, one truth remains: The league and its games on ESPN have come a long way, baby.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA first-round ratings drop 27 percent, 40 percent since 2017-18

Viewership continues to be a struggle for league, dropping even further than pre-hiatus decline.

Sam Amico

by

Crocodile07

Cavaliers Notes: Toppin, draft, 2k21 rankings, training camp

Cleveland could consider University of Dayton power forward with No. 5 pick, though he certainly won't be only option.

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Paul agrees to deal with Chinese club

Former Illinois standout has played in NBA with Spurs and G League with Canton Charge after going undrafted.

Sam Amico

NBA to allow guests for coaching staffs, front offices in bubble

The league will allow team coaching and front office staff members to have guests on the Disney campus.

Sam Amico

Free agent forward Webb III headed overseas

Former Boise State standout has spent time with Nets, as well as in G League and Germany.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Celtics show 'playing hard is a skill' with blowout of Raptors

Boston takes 3-2 series lead over defending champions, moves to within a victory of reaching East finals.

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Diebler agrees to contract in Israel

Former Ohio State shooting guard and second-round draft pick finds new hoops home with Hapoel Tel Aviv.

Sam Amico

Free agent guard McCollum lands new deal overseas

Older brother of Trail Blazers guard finds new hoops home with Russian club Khimki Moscow.

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Fredette announces return to Shanghai Sharks

Former NBA lottery pick and BYU scoring sensation headed back to Chinese Basketball Association.

Sam Amico

Lakers no match for NASCAR head-to-head, as NBA ratings stay on low side

Stoppage in play doesn't result in decline in viewership, but doesn't offer much-needed boost, either.

Sam Amico

by

Dcole702