ESPN's Breen to not call conference finals game for first time since 2005

For the first time in 15 years, play-by-play man Mike Breen won't call a conference finals game on ESPN/ABC, as relayed by Jon Lewis of Sports Media Watch.

The game in question is Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat on Tuesday night -- and Breen won't be calling it because he's scheduled to instead work Game 7 of the Western Conference finals between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Nuggets-Clippers game will follow Celtics-Heat, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST. Both games are being televised by ESPN.

As Lewis noted, the last time Breen didn't call a conference finals game on ESPN/ABC was Game 4 between the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs in 2005.

It is not yet clear who will call the Celtics-Raptors Game 1, though it is assumed Breen will be joined by the top analyst duo of Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy for Clippers-Nuggets.

Breen, 59, is in his 28th season as an NBA broadcaster. ESPN/ABC will carry both the East finals and NBA Finals, with TNT carrying the West. Play-by-play man Brian Anderson will be the voice of the West finals on TNT.