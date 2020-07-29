AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Mavericks, Timberwolves expected to pursue Campazzo

Sam Amico

The Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to be among the teams to pursue Argentinian point guard Facundo Campazzo once an offseason officially resumes.

The Mavericks are especially interested, according to international basketball writer Carlos Sanchez Blas of Gigantes.

Also, Croatian basketball website Crosarka reported that the San Antonio Spurs are another team with interest.

Campazzo, 29, is 5-foot-11 and has most recently stood out for Spanish club Real Madrid. He has drawn interest from the NBA his entire career and reportedly is interested in signing as soon as next season, whenever that may be.

That said, as relayed by Stefan Djordjevic of Eurohoops, Real Madrid would be owed $6 million if Campazzo were to have his contract bought out to join the NBA.

Free agency is expected to begin in the middle of October.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pistons buy Suns' G-League affiliate, will move franchise to Detroit

Pistons to end relationship with hybrid affiliate Grand Rapids Drive following 2020-21 season.

Sam Amico

Davis' eye discomfort could keep him out of start to Lakers return

Standout power forward remains day-to-day after suffering injury Saturday, says LA coach Frank Vogel.

Sam Amico

NBA finalizing plans to give eight teams not in Orlando some run

Proposal must be approved by both league and union, includes group workouts and possibly scrimmages.

Sam Amico

NBA sending invites to prospects for possible draft combine

Uncertainty of time and date, or if there will be a combine at all, continues to linger amid coronavirus pandemic.

Sam Amico

'The Last Dance' nominated for Outstanding Documentary Emmy

Popular 10-part documentary co-produced by ESPN Films and Netflix up for three awards in all.

Sam Amico

Report: NBA Academy graduate Princepal Singh will sign with G League

Princepal Singh signing with the G League could lead to the NBA's passageways connecting more in the future.

Cameron Fields

Free agent center Monroe closing in on deal overseas

Nine-year NBA veteran has spent time with Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns, among several others.

Sam Amico

Williamson set to return to Pelicans following quarantine

Rookie standout back on Disney campus after dealing with family matter, should join New Orleans teammates Tuesday.

Sam Amico

Jackson says he still wants to coach after being left out of Knicks search

Former Warriors coach and current ESPN analyst continues to look for opportunity to return to sideline.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Smith, Waiters show why Lakers decided to give them a shot

Veteran guards offer energy, productivity off bench in LA's final exhibition before real thing begins in Orlando.

Sam Amico