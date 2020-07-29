Mavericks, Timberwolves expected to pursue Campazzo

The Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to be among the teams to pursue Argentinian point guard Facundo Campazzo once an offseason officially resumes.

The Mavericks are especially interested, according to international basketball writer Carlos Sanchez Blas of Gigantes.

Also, Croatian basketball website Crosarka reported that the San Antonio Spurs are another team with interest.

Campazzo, 29, is 5-foot-11 and has most recently stood out for Spanish club Real Madrid. He has drawn interest from the NBA his entire career and reportedly is interested in signing as soon as next season, whenever that may be.

That said, as relayed by Stefan Djordjevic of Eurohoops, Real Madrid would be owed $6 million if Campazzo were to have his contract bought out to join the NBA.

Free agency is expected to begin in the middle of October.