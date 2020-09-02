SI.com
AllCavs
FIBA Europe Cup pushed back to January tipoff

Sam Amico

The FIBA Europe Cup regular season will tip off Jan. 6, the league announced. 

While most fans in America only pay attention to the NBA, the NBA pays attention to the Europe Cup, made up of 32 teams across the continent. There are also plenty of Americans playing for those teams -- which could impact free agency, both for the NBA and the G League.

Players on the cusp of playing in any of the three leagues (Europe Cup, NBA, G League) will be waiting to see where they play next.

FIBA launched the Euro Cup in 2015, with the 32 teams divided into eight groups. Teams are then seeded into each group, much like the Olympics, with no teams from the same country drawn into the same group.

Each team players every other team in its group on home and the road, then plays the others in a round-robin format.

FIBA generally begins the second round of Euro Cup play in October.

