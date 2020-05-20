Fizdale: A resumed season should be limited to 18 teams

Former New York Knicks coach David Fizdale thinks if the NBA season were to resume, it might be best to limit play to solely teams that have a shot at the playoffs. In his mind, that number is 18.

"Personally, I think it's probably safer and better for the product all around, just to eliminate (teams that are out of the postseason picture) right now," he said in an interview with NBC San Diego. "Let those teams prepare for the draft and the days they can use to improve their franchises.

"Then take those top 18 teams, and let them figure it out from there, and play those games."

Fizdale was fired as Knicks coach earlier this season following a 4-18 start. They finished 17-65 the previous season, Fizdale's first in New York.

The Knicks (21-45) were not one of the top 18 teams record-wise at the hiatus. The playoffs consist of 16 teams, but many around the league have floated the same idea as Fizdale -- utilizing a few play-in games to finalize the field.

Right now, of course, the league is still determining if there should be any games at all.

“Is it worth risking the employees that you need to show up to the games to make a game function?" Fizdale asked. "Is it worth the players health? The coaches’ health? The trainers’ health?”

He later added he is optimistic that things will eventually be able to resume.

"I do believe that they will come up with a solution that gets basketball back on the court for us this summer," he said.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.