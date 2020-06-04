AllCavs
NBA free agency scheduled to get under way Oct. 18

Sam Amico

NBA free agency is scheduled to being Oct. 18, less than a week after the final date for the Finals.

The league announced its plan to return has been approved by team owners Thursday. A vote by the players' union, widely expected to be a formality, is scheduled for Friday.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis and Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond are some of the more noteworthy players entering free agency. Both of those players, however, are expected to exercise opt-in contracts and return to their current teams for at least one more year.

The list of notable unrestricted free agents includes Cavs center Tristan Thompson, Portland Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari and Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony.

The 2020-21 NBA season is scheduled to start Dec. 1, following about a month of training camp,

One sticking point between the league and union could be the the quick turnaround between seasons.

The league also announced Oct. 15 as the date for the NBA draft, with Aug. 25 being the date for the draft lottery.

Click here for a complete list of 2020 free agents.

