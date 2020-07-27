Young, Mayo, Stephenson among statistical leaders in China
Sam Amico
A look at Chinese Basketball Association statistical leaders through July 26:
SCORING
Joe Young - 38.0 ppg
Dominique Jones - 37.8 ppg
Darius Adams - 34.9 ppg
Antonio Blakeney - 34.8 ppg
Jonathan Gibson - 31.2 ppg
Jamaal Franklin - 30.1 ppg
O.J. Mayo - 29.3 ppg
Lester Hudson - 29.2 ppg
Marcus Denmon - 28.4 pgg
MarShon Brooks - 28.2 ppg
Others of note:
Ty Lawson - 27.3 pgg
Lance Stephenson - 26.7 ppg
Chasson Randle - 24.8 pgg
Jeremy Lin - 22.5 ppg
Brandon Bass - 21.4 ppg
Eric Moreland - 14.5 ppg
REBOUNDING
Donatas Motiejunas - 15.1 rpg
Eric Moreland - 14.8 rpg
Dakari Johnson - 14.5 ppg
Hamed Haddadi - 14.2 rpg
Zhou Qi - 13.2 rpg
ASSISTS
Jamaal Franklin - 10.1 apg
Aaron Jackson - 10.1 apg
Dominique Jones - 8.9 apg
Ty Lawson - 8.7 apg
Kay Felder - 8.1 apg
BLOCKS
Ekpe Udoh - 3.9 bpg
Hamed Haddadi - 2.4 bpg
Zou Yuchen - 2.4 bpg
Zhou Qi - 2.4 bpg
Eric Moreland - 1.9 bpg
STEALS
Sun Minghui
- 3.1 spg
Kyle Fogg - 2.9 spg
Zheng Liu - 2.7 spg
O.J. Mayo - 2.6 spg
Darius Adams - 2.6 spg
MINUTES
Joe Young - 40.3 mpg
Dominique Jones - 39.8 mpg
Deshaui Shi - 39.1 mpg
Jamaal Franklin - 39.0 mpg
Antonio Blakeney - 38.5 mpg