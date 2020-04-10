AllCavs
Players Entering Or Eligible For 2020 Free Agency, By Position

Sam Amico

A look at free agents heading into the 2020 offseason, including those with player and team options (age in parentheses).

Centers

Power Forwards

Small Forwards

Shooting Guards

Point Guards

RESTRICTED

Centers

Power Forwards

Small Forwards

Shooting Guards

Point Guards

PLAYER OPTIONS

Point Guards

Shooting Guards

Small Forwards

Power Forwards

Centers

TEAM OPTIONS

Point Guards

  • None

Shooting Guards

Small Forwards

Power Forwards

Centers

Cleveland Notes: Drummond, Bickerstaff, Sexton, Playoffs

Are Andre Drummond and the Cavaliers headed for a quick split? One former NBA GM seems to think so.

Sam Amico

by

jjk50

SI Mailbag: LeBron, Karnisovas, NBA Return, HORSE Show

Sam Amico

Indiana Notes: Buse, Buchanan, Brown, Bird, Salary Cap

One Pacers legend implies he kind of wishes he had been born a few years later, strictly for financial reasons.

Sam Amico

Would Former Nets Coach Atkinson Be Good Fit With Bulls?

Changes expected to come to Chicago, and Kenny Atkinson not expected to be out of work for long.

Sam Amico

by

gjguest

Boylen Reportedly Concerned He Won't Be Retained As Bulls Coach

With a new basketball boss coming in soon, Chicago could potentially make changes to the coaching staff.

Sam Amico

Insider 'Scolded' For Suggesting NBA Leaning Toward Cancelling Season

Veteran ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst says he's received blowback from both the league office and players' union.

Sam Amico

Cavs' Sexton Working On Game, Staying Connected And Keeping The Faith

Second-year guard has returned to home in Georgia, hopeful Cavs can maintain positive vibes.

Sam Amico

Bickerstaff Next Wants Cavaliers To Be 'Playoff-Contending Team'

Coach says organization headed in right direction, building a strong foundation to become "who we want to be."

Sam Amico

Bulls Finalizing Deal To Make Karnisovas Main Basketball Man

Nuggets GM will become first outside hire to run Bulls basketball operations in Jerry Reinsdorf era.

Sam Amico

Report: Bulls Interview Colangelo For Front Office Position

Former 76ers, Suns and Raptors top basketball man twice named NBA Executive of the Year.

Sam Amico