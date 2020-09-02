G League team of elite prospects to be called NBA G League Ignite

The G League Elite team made up of preps-to-pros prospects will be called the NBA G League Ignite, the league announced Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to officially announce NBA G League Ignite as the name of our new team for elite prospects and we think it’s a fitting moniker for a group comprised of young players taking the first step of their promising professional careers,” said G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim said.

“These players have a passion for the game and a desire to develop their skills for the next level and it brings us a lot of pride for them to blaze trails as inaugural members of NBA G League Ignite.”

Image courtesy NBA G League

The NBA G League Ignite will be coached by Brian Shaw and have no affiliation with a parent club.

The roster will include top high school prospects Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Daishen Nix, Kai Sotto and Isaiah Todd,as as well as NBA Globaly Academy prospect Princepal Singh.

The team recently began training in Walnut Creek, Calif.