G League could hold bubble-style tourney featuring Ignite elite team

The NBA G League is considering a plan in which the new Ignite team comprised of preps-to-pros prospects would compete in a bubble environment in November and/or December, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

While Charania did not go into detail beyond reporting "decisions are still fluid," it clearly indicated the concept would be similar to the NBA's return in Orlando -- a controlled environment, with coronavirus testing and strict health and safety guidelines.

So far, the NBA restart has experienced zero setbacks, with about three weeks remaining in the season.

As for the G League, a tournament such as the one reported by Charania may be the best bet to operate for 2020-21, after last season was called off in March.

Per Charania, opponents of the Ignite squad would be comprised of "undrafted players," and presumably players who competed in the G League last season.

The recently named Ignite elite team is coached by former NBA guard and coach Brian Shaw, and features top prospects such as Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Daishen Nix, Kai Sotto and Isaiah Todd, as well as NBA Global Academy prospect Princepal Singh.

The team recently began training in Walnut Creek, Calif.