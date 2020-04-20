AllCavs
Mitchell the frontrunner to coach G League select team

Sam Amico

Former NBA coach Sam Mitchell is the leading candidate to become the coach of the new G League select team that will feature prep star Jalen Green, reports Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

The team will be based in Southern California.

Mitchell coached the Toronto Raptors from 2004-08, and the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2015-16 season. He has compiled a 185-242 record overall.

Green is considered the top high school prospect in the country. He is bypassing college to join the G League as part of the NBA's professional pathway program. Isaiah Todd, another top 15 prospect, will be joining Green.

Mitchell also was a forward with the Timberwolves as a player and currently serves as an analyst for NBA TV and NBA radio on SiriusXM. He also coached Green's AAU squad.

Former NBA coaches David Fizdale (New York, Memphis) and Brian Shaw (Denver) also under consideration, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

