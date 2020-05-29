AllCavs
Most NBA general managers want playoff seeding to remain as is

Sam Amico

Fifty-three percent of NBA general managers voted to keep the playoff seedings as is should the season resume, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

GMs took part in a conference call with commissioner Adam Silver to address and vote on array of topics, including the playoffs and potential end date to the season.

There has been talk of the league reseeding the playoffs in a 1-16 format, regardless of conference, with play-in games involving teams on the cusp of a top-eight seed when the season resumes.

But per Charania, only 27 percent voted for resuming an abbreviated season with a play-in tournament.

The NBA suspended play March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Silver has been involved in multiple conference calls with team owners, GMs and players in an effort to work out a return to the season.

Walt Disney World in Orlando reportedly is the heavy favorite to serve as a centralized location for the games to resume. The NBA is said to be targeting late July as a return following several weeks of training camp in June.

