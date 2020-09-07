SI.com
Bucks star Antetokounmpo hurting, but not ruled out for Game 5

Sam Amico

The Milwaukee Bucks managed to finally beat the Miami Heat, despite the fact Giannis Antetokounmpo left in the second quarter with an ankle injury.

And now, the Bucks may have to try to do it again.

As it stands, they trail the Eastern Conference semifinal series by a 3-1 count, fending off the sweep Sunday courtesy of a 118-115 overtime win.

Antetokounmpo was listed as questionable prior to the game, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Bucks forward could not plant or jump off his ankle.

Still, Antetokounmpo has not been ruled out for Game 5, Wojnarowski added.

"He's going to be back," Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe predicted.

Antetokounmpo scored 19 of the Bucks' first 30 points Sunday before exiting the game.

"I hope it’s not lost what he did in those first 10 or 12 minutes on an ankle that was not fully 100 percent," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "He was phenomenal to start the game and gave us a huge boost. … When he went down, all our hearts just, they stopped for a second.”

The Bucks finished with the best record in the regular season for the second straight year. Tipoff for Game 5 is 6:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

