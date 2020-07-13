Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will wear one of the 29 approved social justice messages on the back of his jersey during the NBA's restart.

According to ESPN's Malika Andrews, Antetokounmpo will have the message "Equality" on his jersey, and his brother and teammate Thanasis will as well.

On July 3, the NBA and NBPA agreed to the list of messages that can be used for the restart, according to ESPN's Marc J. Spears.

The Black Lives Matter movement has grown this summer in the wake of deaths of Black men and women such as George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Antetokounmpo has helped with the cause, as he attended a Milwaukee protest with some teammates during June.

As the reigning MVP, Antetokounmpo using a message on his jersey could help promote much needed social reform. Antetokounmpo has continued to grow his stardom, and as a top five player, his platform is one of the biggest in the NBA.

The Bucks have the top record in the league heading into the resumption. Milwaukee's first seeding game will be July 31 against the Boston Celtics.