Antetokounmpo says he's not looking to move on from Bucks

While Giannis Antetokounmpo admitted it was another disappointing finish for the Milwaukee Bucks, he apparently isn't looking to move on.

Antetokounmpo missed the season's final game, a loss to the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the East semifinals, with a bum ankle -- but told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that he intends to remain to stick with the Bucks and see how things play out from here.

“If winning a championship was easy, everyone would have one,” Antetokounmpo told Haynes. “We lost. Everyone saw that we lost. It’s disappointing, but what are we going to do? We’re going to keep working. I’ve got confidence in my teammates.”

The Bucks finished with the league's best regular-season record each of the past two years. But they have failed to reach the Finals either time.

Antetokounmpo is eligible to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of next season. That has led to speculation that Bucks GM Jon Horst will try to shake up the roster. One report even suggested the Bucks may explore a trade for Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul.

It has also led to speculation that Antetokounmpo may seek a trade.

"That’s not happening,” he stressed to Haynes. "Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it. We just have to get better as a team, individually and get right back at it next season.”

Antetokounmpo, 25, was named NBA MVP in 2018-19 and along with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Houston Rockets guard James Harden is one of three finalists this year.

Antetokounmpo has already been named Defensive Player of the Year.