Bucks looking like long-term favorite for Antetokounmpo

A lot of rumors are starting to surround Milwaukee Bucks forward and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, and where he may sign next.

After all, Antetokounmpo is eligible to become a free agent in 2021, and rumors are the NBA way.

But before anyone gets too excited, many around the league think their is a clear frontrunner in the upcoming Antetokounmpo sweepstakes -- and that place is Milwaukee, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

"Milwaukee is still considered likely to keep Antetokounmpo long term, but insiders cited the potential of the salary cap dropping both this offseason and in future years as a reason Giannis might take a wait-and-see approach," Bontemps wrote. "Still, the overriding belief is that whatever happens on the court will play the biggest role in his decision."

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the season at Walt Disney World in Orlando at the end of July. The Bucks finished with the league's best record last season and held the same distinction when the league went on hiatus on March 11 of this season.

No matter how that turns out, one Eastern Conference scout told Bontemps that it's much too early to start speculating on what Antetokounmpo might do once free agency arrives.

"I always have said: Ask me once he has to make a decision," the scout told Bontemps. "It all comes down to timing. So many things can change.

"If they win it all, if they come through this and do that? There's no way he's leaving."

