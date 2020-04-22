AllCavs
G League aims to create entire division of select preps-to-pros stars

Sam Amico

Five-star recruits Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd are the first big names to enter the G League straight out of high school, but the goal is to add even more, as relayed by Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Green and Todd are joining an expansion select team near Los Angeles as part of the NBA's professional pathway program. Former Toronto coach Sam Mitchell will coach the squad.

According to Stein, the NBA fully intends to grow this aspect of the G League, perhaps even putting together an entire division of select teams.

Such a division feature "multiple teams that can play against each other," Stein reported.

The Canton Charge are the Cavaliers' G League affiliate and with next season on hold, it's not yet known if the Charge will face off with Green, Todd and whoever else ends up signing.

The expansion select team will not be affiliated with an NBA team.

Per Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo, prospects in the G League program are expected to,make in the range of $500,000, including sponsorships.

Overall, the decision being made by these young men is an interesting development for the G League ... and one that could greatly impact the NCAA moving forward.

Green is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of Fresno, Calif., and is ranked the nation's top high-school basketball prospect by ESPN.

Todd is a 6-10 power forward and native of Baltimore.

Sam Amico covers the Cavaliers and NBA for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

