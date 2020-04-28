G League Announces Signing of Top High School Senior Nix

AllCavs
Sam Amico

High school senior Daishen Nix has agreed to a deal to play in the NBA G League next season, as relayed by G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

Nix is ranked as the top prospect out of Nevada and 20th player overall in the class of 2020. He becomes the third major high school signing for the G League within the last several weeks, joining Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd as part of the pathway to the pros program.

All three will play for the same select team, to be coached by former NBA coach Sam Mitchell.

Nix is a 6-foot-4 guard who originally committed to UCLA.

It's become clear the G League will continue to pursue the premier high school talent, as it's believed it is hoping to eventually form an entire division of select teams.

"In the NBA G League, Nix will have the opportunity to accelerate his on-court development as he learns NBA-style basketball while also focusing heavily on life skills development for his professional career," the league said in a statement. "Details of the new team Nix, Green and Todd will play for, which will be unaffiliated with any existing NBA G League franchise or NBA team, are forthcoming."

The G League cancelled its season shortly after the NBA suspended its own March 11.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

