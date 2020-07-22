Timberwolves owner Taylor: Team for sale, but not up for relocation

Glen Taylor is exploring a sale of the Minnesota Timberwolves, it seems, because he feels the franchise is in good hands with head of basketball operations Gersson Rosas and coach Ryan Saunders.

“I think I put a really good team together with the Timberwolves,” Taylor said of Rosas and Saunders in an exclusive interview with Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “I feel really good about that. There’s a good team there. Both the player bunch and the business bunch. So I think I’ve done my responsibility there to have that so it can go on and become better.”

Taylor reportedly does not want the Timberwolves to be moved out of Minneapolis, which would drive the price of the franchise down. According to The Athletic, Taylor is seeking more than $1 billion for the team. (Forbes valued the franchise to be worth $1.35 billion.)

Taylor bought the franchise for around $88 million in 1995.

“People have inquired who are interested, and very interested and have the money, but they want to move a team,” Taylor told Krawczynski . “They are not a candidate. We’ve made that very clear. In those terms, nothing has changed.”

Former Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett belongs to one group putting together a bid.

"No two people love the city more than myself and Glen Taylor and I look forward to trying to work with him to achieve my dream," Garnett tweeted.

Other reported names to watch include Minnesota Vikings owners Zygi Wilf, Mark Wilf, and Leonard Wilf, as well as New York real estate developer Meyer Orbach.

The Timberwolves finished with the league's third-worst record this season and were not among the 22 teams invited to resume the season in Orlando.