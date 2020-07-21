Longtime T-Wolves owner Taylor exploring sale of team

Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has put the franchise up for sale, according to veteran sports business reporter Scott Soshnick of Sportico.

Taylor, 79, has owned the Timberwolves since 1995. He has retained The Raine Group to handle the sale of the team, Soshnick reported.

“Taylor, who bought the team for about $88 million, didn’t want a public auction and instead opted to ask Raine to find a buyer without the usual fanfare that accompanies a franchise sale, said the people, who were granted anonymity because the matter is private,” Soshnick wrote. “The sale isn’t related to financial hardship created by the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the people said.”

The Timberwolves finished with the league’s third-worst record this season and were not included in the NBA’s restart in Orlando.