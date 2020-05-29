Vote reveals NBA GMs strongly support idea of 'playoff plus' format

NBA general managers are strongly in favor of a "playoff plus" format of adding four teams to the current field of 16, should the season resume and go straight to the playoffs, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

There has been talk of a postseason that consists of the traditional 16 teams, along with the four teams with the next-best records. Per Charania, 83 percent of GMs voted in favor of the idea following a conference call with NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Thursday.

The NBA went on hiatus March 11. The four teams with the best records who wouldn't qualify for the playoffs at that time are all in the Western Conference -- the Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs.

There has been widespread talk of adding at least those for teams, and perhaps a few more, to a play-in type of tournament to finalize the playoff brackets and seeding.

The league is hopeful of resuming play, with a reported targeted return of late July. Walt Disney World in Orlando is viewed as the heavy favorite to host the completion of the season.