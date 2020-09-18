SI.com
Celtics' Hayward upgraded to questionable for Game 3 vs. Heat

Sam Amico

Boston Celtics small forward Gordon Hayward has been upgraded to questionable for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals vs. the Miami Heat, per the NBA's official injury report.

The Celtics trail the best-of-seven series, 2-0, with Game 3 set for Saturday on the Disney campus at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Hayward has been out since suffering a sprained right ankle in a first-round sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers. 

He is averaging 15.9 points and 6.1 rebounds over his last 10 appearances.

"Looming over a possible return is Hayward's stated intention of leaving the bubble to be with his wife as she gives birth to their fourth child," CBS Sports noted. "She is due at some point in late September, though it is unknown when. 

"Hayward revealed his plans before the postseason began, and has not commented since. It should therefore be assumed that he does plan to leave Orlando when that time comes, even if it means missing playoff games."

