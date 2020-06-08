Warriors appear to have Georgia's Edwards as top draft target

If the Golden State Warriors land the No. 1 overall pick, it appears Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards will be their guy.

That's the latest from Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, who wrote that the Edwards sits atop the Warriors' draft board and will be the choice should they decide to stay put.

They could always trade the pick for a veteran, or simply trade down for another rookie, Letourneau added.

More specifically, the Warriors may consider packaging the pick and their $17.2 million traded player exception for a proven veteran, per Letourneau.

Edwards is 6-foot-4 and was coached by Tom Crean as a freshman last season. Crean also coached dynamic NBA shooting guards Dwyane Wade (Marquette) and Victor Oladipo (Indiana), and Edwards supposedly has that type of upside.

The Warriors (15-50) had the NBA's worst record at the hiatus. Along with Cleveland and Minnesota, the Warriors share the best odds of landing the top spot in the draft lottery at 14 percent.

They were among the eight teams not invited to continue the season at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. The draft lottery is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 25, with the actual draft to follow Oct. 15.

Along with a top-five pick (for now), the five-time defending Western Conference champion Warriors are expected to be lifted with the returns of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson from injury next season.

Point guard LaMelo Ball and center James Wiseman are considered other draft prospects who could go No. 1 overall.