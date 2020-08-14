Warriors favoring Edwards should they land first overall pick

The Golden State Warriors are leaning toward Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards as their top prospect in the draft, according to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

How much do the Warriors like Edwards? Enough that they would select him with the No. 1 overall pick should they land it in the draft lottery, Letourneau reported. The lottery is expected to take place Thursday, though the NBA has yet to make an official announcement.

The Warriors finished with the league's worst record after five straight trips to the Finals. They are tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves for best odds (14 percent) to win the lottery. They could also finish as low as fifth.

Letourneau cited a source who said Edwards is a rarity in the upcoming draft -- as a player who could help a team immediately, while developing into a potential star.

Some scouts have compared Edwards to Dwyane Wade and Victor Oladipo. Like those two, Edwards was coached by Tom Crean.

“I don’t expect the Warriors to have the same draft board as a lot of other teams,” Letourneau quoted a Western Conference scout as saying.

The latest report is something Letourneau first mentioned back in early June, so perhaps they have had Edwards atop their board for a while.

In the previous report, Letourneau wrote that the Warriors may consider packaging the pick and their $17.2 million traded player exception for a proven veteran.

Should the Warriors fail to end up with the No. 1 overall selection, they would likely consider Israeli small forward Deni Avdija, Iowa State point guard Tyrese Haliburton, Florida State shooting guard Devin Vassell and Auburn small forward Isaac Okoro, a source told Letourneau.