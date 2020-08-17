Curry to represent Warriors in Thursday's NBA Draft Lottery

The Golden State Warriors are going for the gold at this week's NBA Draft Lottery, and they're bringing out their No. 1 gun to do so.

That's just a really long way of saying that no less than star guard Steph Curry will virtually represent the Warriors at the lottery -- as the Warriors are tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves for best odds to win the thing.

The lottery is scheduled to be held Thursday at 8:30 p.m. EST. It will be televised on ESPN.

The Warriors finished with the league's worst record after five straight trips to the Finals, and Curry was the centerpiece of that team of stars that also included Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and for a short while, Kevin Durant.

(Curry and Thompson even reportedly got together for a workout recently.)

All 14 teams in the lottery will be represented via video.

"Fourteen ping-pong balls numbered 1 through 14 will be placed in a lottery machine," per an NBA release. "There are 1,001 possible combinations when four balls are drawn out of 14, without regard to their order of selection. Before the lottery, 1,000 of those 1,001 combinations will be assigned to the 14 participating lottery teams.

Here is a look at the worst eight teams' odds of winning the top pick:

1. (tie), Warriors, Cavs, Timberwolves - 14.0%

4. Atlanta Hawks - 12.5%

5. Detroit Pistons - 10.5%

6. New York Knicks - 9%

7. Chicago Bulls - 7.5%

8. Charlotte Hornets - 6%

The 2020 NBA Draft normally takes place in late June but is scheduled for Oct. 16 this year.