Celtics swingman Hayward expected to exercise player option

Boston Celtics guard/forward Gordon Hayward is expected to exercise the $34.2 million player option in his contract this offseason, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

Hayward and the Celtics were eliminated from the Eastern Conference Finals in six games by the Miami Heat.

Hayward, 30, is 6-foot-7 and signed a four-year contract for $127 million in 2017. The final year of the deal consists of the player option.

He averaged 17.5 points and a career-high 6.7 rebounds in 52 regular-season appearances. He suffered an ankle injury against the Philadekphia 76ers, appearing in just five playoff games and averaging 10.8 points.

"All of the other core members of Boston's rotation will be under contract for at least next season," Bontemps noted.

The Celtics own the No. 14, 26 and 30 overall picks in the first round of the Nov. 18 draft.