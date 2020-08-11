Disney begins casting for movie about Bucks star Antetokounmpo

AllCavs
Disney has sent out a casting sheet for its "Greek Freak" movie, which will portray the early life of Milwaukee Bucks star and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Per the casting sheet, Disney is seeking Greek-Nigerian men in their late teens and early 20s to portray Antentetokounmpo from the ages of 13 to 18. Previous acting experience isn't required, though it will help if you are fluent in Greek.

Along with Giannis, brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo will also be portrayed in the film. Thanasis is also a member of the Bucks.

castingsheet08011

The Bucks finished with the NBA's best record last season and are well on their way again this year. Antetokounmpo, 25, is averaging 29.8 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Production for the "Greek Freak" is scheduled to begin later this year. No release date for the film has been announced.

