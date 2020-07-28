Free agent center Monroe closing in on deal overseas

Free agent center Greg Monroe is nearing a contract agreement with Russian club Khimki Moscow, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Monroe, 30, is 6-foot-11 and was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2010 draft. He spent the first five years of his career with the Detroit Pistons, then bounced around the league.

He has also spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, and served two stints with the Boston Celtics.

He spent part of this past season with German club Bayern Munich, averaging 12.9 points and 6.8 rebounds in 28 EuroLeague appearances. Monroe is a throwback of a center, with most of his effectiveness taking place near the basket.

He carries NBA career averages of 13.2 points and 8,.3 rebounds.

