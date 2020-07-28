AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Free agent center Monroe closing in on deal overseas

Sam Amico

Free agent center Greg Monroe is nearing a contract agreement with Russian club Khimki Moscow, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Monroe, 30, is 6-foot-11 and was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2010 draft. He spent the first five years of his career with the Detroit Pistons, then bounced around the league.

He has also spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, and served two stints with the Boston Celtics.

He spent part of this past season with German club Bayern Munich, averaging 12.9 points and 6.8 rebounds in 28 EuroLeague appearances. Monroe is a throwback of a center, with most of his effectiveness taking place near the basket.

He carries NBA career averages of 13.2 points and 8,.3 rebounds.

Follow Carchia here for more news on Americans signing overseas.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: NBA Academy graduate Princepal Singh will sign with G League

Princepal Singh signing with the G League could lead to the NBA's passageways connecting more in the future.

Cameron Fields

Williamson set to return to Pelicans following quarantine

Rookie standout back on Disney campus after dealing with family matter, should join New Orleans teammates Tuesday.

Sam Amico

Jackson says he still wants to coach after being left out of Knicks search

Former Warriors coach and current ESPN analyst continues to look for opportunity to return to sideline.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Smith, Waiters show why Lakers decided to give them a shot

Veteran guards offer energy, productivity off bench in LA's final exhibition before real thing begins in Orlando.

Sam Amico

Financial losses for NBA teams may lead to trades, impact free agency

Majority of NBA teams have already maxed out $325 million credit limit, according to report.

Sam Amico

Waiters and Lakers excited about fit, future together

Well-traveled veteran guard says he's enjoying early experience playing alongside LeBron James in LA

Sam Amico

Projected lottery pick Avdija named Israeli Player of the Year

Forward put together standout season in Winner League, draws comparison to former NBA forward Hedo Turkoglu.

Sam Amico

Young, Mayo, Stephenson among statistical leaders in China

Multiple NBA free agents dominating statistically in ramped up Chines Basketball Association play.

Sam Amico

Free agent wing Holland signs deal with Russian club

Unics Kazan had been hot on trail of former Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers guard/forward.

Sam Amico

Free agent point guard Wolters agrees to deal in Russia

Former South Dakota State standout was drafted in second round of 2013 NBA Draft, has spent time with Bucks.

Sam Amico