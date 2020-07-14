AllCavs
Russian club looks to pair Monroe with Cavs draft-and-stash prospect

Sam Amico

Free agent center Greg Monroe may be nearing a deal with Russian club St. Petersburg Zenit, as relayed by Nikos Varlas of Eurohoops.net.

Zenit has already announced the signing of Cleveland Cavaliers draft-and-stash center Arturas Gudaitis. 

Monroe, 30, is 6-foot-11 and was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2010 draft. He spent the first five years of his career with the Detroit Pistons, then bounced around the league. 

Monroe has also played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, and served two stints with the Boston Celtics.

He spent part of this past season with German club Bayern Munich, averaging 12.9 points and 6.8 rebounds in 28 EuroLeague appearances. Monroe is a throwback of a center, with most of his effectiveness taking place near the basket.

He carries NBA career averages of 13.2 points and 8,.3 rebounds. Varlas reported Monroe is keeping his NBA options open.

"Zenit has come out strong starting the offseason by adding Arturas Gudaitis, Kevin Pangos, Alex Poythress, and Denis Zakharov, and is also looking to acquire K.C. Rivers," Varlas wrote.

Gudaitis, 27, is 6-foot-10 and was acquired by the Cavs in a three-way trade in 2018, a deal that also landed them Rodney Hood and George Hill. Gudaitis spent last season with Olimpia Milan of Italy.

