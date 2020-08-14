Popovich pleased with Spurs despite consecutive playoff streak ending at 22

The run is officially over and what a run it was. But after 22 straight seasons of qualifying, coach Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs won't be in the NBA playoffs.

“It means a lot to a lot of people probably, but I don’t dwell a lot on the past," Popovich told reporters. "That stuff’s totally [not] important, what’s important is the moment you do what you’ve got to do then you move on. But looking at the past doesn’t do much good."

The Spurs were eliminated inside the Orlando bubble, shortly before their 118-112 loss to the Utah Jazz on Thursday. So for the first time since the 1996-97 season, the Spurs are headed for vacation at the end of the regular season.

But the Spurs hung tough for most of the season, and then again once the season resumed on the Disney campus -- despite missing veteran power forward LaMarcus Aldridge.

So overall, it makes sense that Popovich isn't bothered by the streak coming to an end.

“I couldn't care less about that," he said. "I’m thrilled at the way they played here. They had no shot to get into this thing and basically willed themselves into it to have this opportunity. The development of the young kids largely playing the way they did, this is the best we’ve played all year. I’ve really enjoyed it.”