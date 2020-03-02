Grizzlies To Sign Tolliver To 10-Day Deal

The Memphis Grizzlies have signed free agent forward Anthony Tolliver to a 10-day contract, the team announced.

Tolliver agreed to a contract buyout with the Sacramento Kings over the weekend, allowing him to be eligible for a playoff roster.

The Grizzlies currently hold the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Tolliver, 34, was acquired by the Kings in a trade with Portland in January. He appeared in just nine games with the Kings. Overall, he is averaging 3.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 42 appearances this season.

He is a 6-foot-8 veteran who is viewed as someone e who can still stretch the defense and offered experience.

The well-traveled Tolliver has played for eight teams, including several on two occasions. The Grizzlies will be one his ninth.

in order to make room for Tolliver, the Grizzlies waived center/forward Jordan Bell.