Grizzlies hire longtime MIT women's coach Raman as assistant

Sam Amico

The Memphis Grizzlies have hired longtime MIT women's coach Sonia Raman as an assistant on coach Taylor Jenkins' coaching staff, the team announced in a release.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of the Memphis Grizzlies coaching staff. I can’t wait to get to Memphis and get started with Taylor, his staff and the team’s emerging young core,” Raman said. “I must also give a truly special thank you to MIT and the women I’ve had the honor of coaching for the past 12 years. I wish the program continued success.”

Raman spent 12 years as head coach of MIT, leading the Engineers to two NCAA Division III tournament berths and a 91-45 record in her final five seasons.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Sonia to the Memphis Grizzlies,” Jenkins said. “She has a high basketball IQ and a tremendous ability to teach the game, as well as a strong passion for the game. She is going to be a great addition to our current coaching staff.”

Raman will replace Niele Ivey, who left in April to become head coach of the Notre Dame women's team.

Raman joins an already large Grizzlies coaching staff that also includes former NBA center Vitaly Potapenko and former Ohio State point guard Scoonie Penn.

