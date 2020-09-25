Free agent center Haddadi nearing contract in China

Free agent center Hamed Haddadi is closing in on a deal to return to the Nanjing Monkey Kings of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Haddadi, 35, is 7-foot-2 and went undrafted by the NBA in 2004, but spent five seasons with Memphis Grizzlies (2008-13) and part of another with the Phoenix Suns. He averaged 14.5 points and 14.3 rebounds last season in China.

The first Iran native to play in the NBA, Haddadi also spent time in the G League with the now-defunct Dakota Wizards. He carries NBA career averages of 2.2 points and 2.5 rebounds.