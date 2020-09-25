SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Free agent center Haddadi nearing contract in China

Sam Amico

Free agent center Hamed Haddadi is closing in on a deal to return to the Nanjing Monkey Kings of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando. 

Haddadi, 35, is 7-foot-2 and went undrafted by the NBA in 2004, but spent five seasons with Memphis Grizzlies (2008-13) and part of another with the Phoenix Suns. He averaged 14.5 points and 14.3 rebounds last season in China.

The first Iran native to play in the NBA, Haddadi also spent time in the G League with the now-defunct Dakota Wizards. He carries NBA career averages of 2.2 points and 2.5 rebounds.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jazz add Demps as assistant coach, Dooling to player development role

Utah coach Quin Snyder to add for New Orleans GM to bench; former NBA guard to help assist.

Sam Amico

Altman: Cavs right where they want to be, and that's back together

After pushing to make something happen, Cleveland among eight teams getting bubble of their own.

Sam Amico

Former No. 2 overall pick Thabeet signs to play in Taiwan

Free agent center lands overseas deal after spending last season with the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Sam Amico

Free agent forward Mirotic signs extension with Barcelona

Former Bulls and Pelicans forward was named Spanish league MVP this past season, will remain overseas.

Sam Amico

Thompson, Cavs 'for sure' have mutual interest in reuniting, GM says

Cleveland center an unrestricted free agent, but could return if circumstances are right, Altman indicates.

Sam Amico

New coach Donovan sold on Bulls after long meeting with front office

Chicago head of basketball operations Karnisovas says he "couldn't stop smiling" after making hire.

Sam Amico

Eighty-one percent of NBA owners' political donations going to Republican Party

The men and women who sign the paychecks heavily leaning conservative with presidential election looming.

Sam Amico

Timberwolves' Hernangomez missing workouts to play in Sandler movie

Restricted free agent to have role in "Hustle," a Netflix movie on a pro basketball scout, played by Adam Sandler.

Sam Amico

TV Ratings: Lakers-Nuggets Game 2 sets 17-year low for conference finals

West finals no match for NBC's Sunday night football game as NBA viewership continues a rather rocky ride.

Sam Amico

by

lastdance23

Dribbles: This time, Lakers do the dirty work necessary to take command

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and LA top Denver at its own hustling game for 3-1 series lead in West finals.

Sam Amico