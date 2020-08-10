Pistons adding Ellis, West to scouting department

The Detroit Pistons have hired Harold Ellis and Ryan West as scouts, according to James Edwards III of The Athletic.

Ellis, 49, most recently in basketball operations with the New York Knicks but was not retained after Leon Rose became chief of basketball operations. Ellis has also previously served as director of pro scouting of the Orlando Magic.

West is the son of NBA legend and Los Angeles Clippers executive board member Jerry West. (Ryan's brother Jonnie West married golfer Michelle Wie in 2019.)

The Pistons are reshaping their front office, starting with new general manager Troy Weaver, who arrived earlier this summer from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Pistons still have yet to fill their assistant general manager vacancies.