Pistons adding Ellis, West to scouting department

Sam Amico

The Detroit Pistons have hired Harold Ellis and Ryan West as scouts, according to James Edwards III of The Athletic.

Ellis, 49, most recently in basketball operations with the New York Knicks but was not retained after Leon Rose became chief of basketball operations. Ellis has also previously served as director of pro scouting of the Orlando Magic.

West is the son of NBA legend and Los Angeles Clippers executive board member Jerry West. (Ryan's brother Jonnie West married golfer Michelle Wie in 2019.)

The Pistons are reshaping their front office, starting with new general manager Troy Weaver, who arrived earlier this summer from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Pistons still have yet to fill their assistant general manager vacancies.

Ratings surrounding NBA-related programming continue to nosedive

Sports shows that feature pro basketball as major part of program have yet to be boosted by league's return.

Sam Amico

Analyst: Clippers don't need to worry about Lakers, will win title

Kawhi Leonard and Clips remain kings of Los Angeles and will prove it in playoffs, says Chris Broussard.

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Jackson agrees to contract in Greece

Former Baylor standout and NBA second-round pick has spent extensive time in G League.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers almost certainly have 76ers star Simmons on radar

Philadelphia guard/forward is type of player that could push Cleveland closer to playoffs right away.

Sam Amico

Free agent center Holman lands one-year deal in Germany

Former G League big man went undrafted in 2019, headed overseas following rookie season.

Sam Amico

NBA considering March as option for start to 2020-21 season

Idea would be to give fans an opportunity to get back in buildings should fear of coronavirus die down.

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Purvis agrees to deal in Italy

Former Orlando Magic shooting guard has also spent time in G League and Israel.

Sam Amico

Harrell returns to Clippers following death of grandmother

Power forward having career season, expected to play large role in Clippers' quest for a title.

Sam Amico

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle compares Luka Doncic to Larry Bird and Jason Kidd

Luka Doncic definitely does have a lot of Larry Bird in his game.

Cameron Fields

NBA announces finalists for MVP award and other performance awards

Giannis Antetokounmpo could become the first player since Steph Curry to win back-to-back MVP awards.

Cameron Fields