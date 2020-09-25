SI.com
Former No. 2 overall pick Thabeet signs to play in Taiwan

Sam Amico

Free agent center Hasheem Thabeet has signed with the Hsinchu Lioneers of Taiwan, as relayed by JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors.

Thabeet is 7-foot-3 and was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the second overall pick in the 2009 draft. Now 33 years old, Thabeet's attempts at an NBA return may be over. 

"He garnered interest from multiple teams in Europe and Asia in recent months, ultimately choosing the Lioneers for a larger playing role," Shaw wrote, citing agent Jerry Dianis.

Along with the Grizzlies, Thabeet spent time with the Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder. He carries NBA career averages of 2.2 points and 2.7 rebounds.

He has also spent extensive time in the G League, most recently with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers) this past season. This is his first time signing in Taiwan, though he did spend a season with the Yokohama B-Corsairs of Japan in 2017.

