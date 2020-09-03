SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Browns owner Haslam exploring bid to buy Timberwolves

Sam Amico

The Minnesota Timberwolves remain on the market and Jimmy Haslam, owner of the NFL's Cleveland Browns, is contemplating making a bid, according to Scott Soshnick of Sportico.

A group led by Memphis Grizzlies minority owner Daniel Straus was viewed as the early favorite to buy the Timberwolves from current team owner Glen Taylor, and it's not known if that has changed. But no sale has been finalized despite reports Taylor and Straus had neared agreement nearly a week ago.

Along with owning the Browns, Haslam is CEO of truck stop company Pilot Flying J. Per Forbes, he is worth about $2.9 billion.

Taylor is seeking in neighborhood of $1.2 billion for the Timberwolves, per Soshnick.

"Haslam’s résumé as an NFL team owner likely won’t inspire much enthusiasm among Timberwolves fans — in seven full seasons since he assumed control of the Browns, the team has an overall record of 28-83-1, with no winning seasons and an 0-16 campaign (in 2017)," wrote Luke Adams of HoopsRumors.

The Timberwolves hold the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft, tentatively slated for mid-October. Former Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett admittedly was part of a separate group looking to buy the team.

Taylor, 79, has owned the Timberwolves since 1995. He has retained The Raine Group to handle the sale. Soshnick broke the news of Taylor's desire to sell and has been way out ion front of this story.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lakers no match for NASCAR head-to-head, as NBA ratings stay on low side

Stoppage in play doesn't result in decline in viewership, but doesn't offer much-needed boost, either.

Sam Amico

by

bobbymalibu

NBA continues ratings struggles in first weekend of playoffs

Television viewing down across the board in August, but league struggled for eyeballs prior to hiatus.

Sam Amico

by

assemble

Dribbles: Heat deserved win, but not bad calls that came with it

Balanced attack helps lift Miami to 2-0 series lead over Milwaukee in Eastern Conference semifinals.

Sam Amico

by

Sam Amico

Kokoskov on if Suns had drafted Doncic: I wouldn't be sitting here with you

Current coach of Turkish club Fenerbahce says no one knew Mavericks guard would be so good so quickly.

Sam Amico

Stunningly, Nets officially announce Nash as head coach

Former back-to-back MVP winner who thrilled crowds and earned respect of teammates to take over on Brooklyn sideline.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Harden saves Rockets' day in unlikeliest of ways

All-Star guard struggles offensively but makes defensive stand to help Houston edge Oklahoma City in Game 7.

Sam Amico

Knicks expected to pursue Raptors' VanVleet in free agency

New York may make offseason run at point guard, who continues to flourish for defending champions.

Sam Amico

Cavs unveil Jordan-inspired (yes, Jordan) Statement Edition jersey

NBA legend who once buried Cleveland in playoffs via The Shot to be celebrated on special occasions in 2020-21.

Sam Amico

Jordan taking equity stake in sports fantasy and gambling company DraftKings

Charlotte Hornets owner and NBA legend to provide guidance and strategic advice to board of directors.

Sam Amico

Nuggets-Jazz Game 7 provides ratings boost NBA needed

Denver's close victory in first round of Western Conference playoffs draws in a reported 3.385 million viewers.

Sam Amico