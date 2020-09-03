Browns owner Haslam exploring bid to buy Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves remain on the market and Jimmy Haslam, owner of the NFL's Cleveland Browns, is contemplating making a bid, according to Scott Soshnick of Sportico.

A group led by Memphis Grizzlies minority owner Daniel Straus was viewed as the early favorite to buy the Timberwolves from current team owner Glen Taylor, and it's not known if that has changed. But no sale has been finalized despite reports Taylor and Straus had neared agreement nearly a week ago.

Along with owning the Browns, Haslam is CEO of truck stop company Pilot Flying J. Per Forbes, he is worth about $2.9 billion.

Taylor is seeking in neighborhood of $1.2 billion for the Timberwolves, per Soshnick.

"Haslam’s résumé as an NFL team owner likely won’t inspire much enthusiasm among Timberwolves fans — in seven full seasons since he assumed control of the Browns, the team has an overall record of 28-83-1, with no winning seasons and an 0-16 campaign (in 2017)," wrote Luke Adams of HoopsRumors.

The Timberwolves hold the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft, tentatively slated for mid-October. Former Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett admittedly was part of a separate group looking to buy the team.

Taylor, 79, has owned the Timberwolves since 1995. He has retained The Raine Group to handle the sale. Soshnick broke the news of Taylor's desire to sell and has been way out ion front of this story.