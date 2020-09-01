Dribbles: Heat teammates said to win the game and the Butler did it

Random dribbles following the Miami Heat's 115-104 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the East semifinals on the Disney campus Monday.

1. Jimmy Butler's teammates told him to win the game so that's basically what the Heat star did.

2. "It's not just about scoring, it's about defending, it's about making the right play, getting the 50-50 balls," Butler said. "Those are all parts of winning the game."

3. Butler finished by erupting for 40 points on 13-of-20 shooting, and the Heat joined the Boston Celtics as the NBA's two remaining unbeatens (5-0) in all the playoffs.

4. Point guard Goran Dragic was also fantastic for the Heat with 27 points, and power forward Bam Adebayo added 12 points and a game-high 17 rebounds. Adebayo also helped control Bucks star and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished with 18 points and 10 boards. A pedestrian night for the Greek Freak.

5. More Butler, this time on the Heat's defense: "Get back in transition and make it tough for (Antetokounmpo) and everybody else in the paint."

6. How intense was Butler? On one sequence, he started down the virtual fans, who were rooting for the Bucks. "I love to play this game," Butler said. "In this enviornment, you really gotta bring your own energy."

7. Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 28 points and Brook Lopez scored 24. But it just felt as if this one belonged to the Heat most of the night. For the second straight series, the team with the regular-season's best record finds itself in a 1-0 hole.

8. More Butler: "For me, it was a special day because it's my cousin Cam's birthday. He turned 7. He said, 'Good luck.' I don't have my family here. So for him to tell me good luck, that's all the energy I need."

9. The Heat won despite shooting 46 percent from the floor, compared to the Bucks' 49 percent. But the Heat had a nice advantage on the boards, winning that battle by a 46-34 count.

10. More Butler: "Say what you will, but I told my teammates I probably wasn't going to pass the ball (late in the game). I don't know if it will be like that next game. ... I'm telling you, we got a lot of guys."