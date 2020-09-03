SI.com
Dribbles: Heat deserved win, but not bad calls that came with it

Sam Amico

Random dribbles from the Miami Heat's 116-114 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the East semifinals on the Disney campus Wednesday.

1. I hate having to write about the officials, but the men calling this one leave me no choice.

2. Let's start with this -- the Heat deserved to win and did so. They outplayed the Bucks most of the night and now lead the series by a 2-0 count.

3. But Heat guard Goran Dragic did not foul Bucks small forward Khris Middleton on a 3-pointer near the end. The refs called Dragic for a foul anyway. Middleton knocked down the ensuing three free throws to tie it. 

4. Then the refs called a phantom foul when Heat star Jimmy Butler attempted a heave from the corner. Butler was fouled even less than Dragic. (Translation: Not at all.) The refs called a foul, anyway.

5. Butler knocked down two free throws and the Heat won. That was the game.

6. That is never how a game should be decided -- by the officials. As I tweeted, I have a feeling those refs are going to get a talking-to from the league office, or wheover is in charge of the refs.

7. If not, that's a problem.

8. Look, I get it. The refs are human. But one of the big keys is for them not to decide a game. They basically did. Again, the Heat deserved to win. But the refs played much too large a role. If anything, they made too many lousy calls that favored the Bucks.

9. Either way, these truly was a team-wide effort from the Heat, who had seven players in double figures. They are now 6-0 in the playoffs and seem destined for the Eastern Conference finals.

10. Dragic led the way with 23 points. Rookie Tyler Herro scored 17. Jae Crowder added 16, and Butler and Duncan Robinson had 13 apiece.

11. For the second straight year, the Bucks are in trouble in the playoffs. this despite finishing with the league's best record for the second straight year. If anyone could have used the home-court advantage, it's the Bucks.

12. As usual, the Bucks were led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and his 29 points and 14 rebounds. Middleton scored 23, and Brook Lopez and Eric Bledsoe each scored 16. But if the Bucks don't find a way to find some resolve and win this series, you can be certain more changes are coming to the roster.

