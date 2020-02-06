AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Waiters, Crowder Among Those In Trade Between Grizzlies And Heat

Sam Amico

Guard Dion Waiters and forwards James Johnson, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill are among those involved in the Memphis Grizzlies trade with the Miami Heat centered on Andre Iguodala, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Iguodala, 36, sat out the season with the Grizzlies after being traded from the Golden State Warriors over the summer. Per Wojnarowski, Iguodala agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Heat.

Waiters, Johnson and fellow guard Justise Winslow are the return for the Grizzlies, with Crowder and Hill headed to the Heat. There are no picks in the deal.

Iguodala's contract was set to expire at the end of this season. His extension reportedly consists of a team option on the second year.

Iguodala has been away from the Grizzlies and working out in Los Angeles.

Crowder has been starting at small forward for the Grizzlies. They now have a glut of wing types with the likes of Dillon Brooks, Winslow, Waiters, Johnson and Grayson Allen.

Iguodala and Crowder offer defense and experience off the Heat bench. 

Both the Heat and Grizzlies have exceeded expectations, with the Heat among the true East contenders and the Grizzlies fighting for a playoff spot in the West.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cavaliers Talk To Rockets About Thompson Ahead of Deadline

Houston in seek of center, but no deal is close, according to a report.

Sam Amico

Podcast: Talkin' Tristan, Beilein and State of Cavs at Trade Deadline

Tristan Thompson may have played his final game for the Cavaliers. That and much more in the latest podcast.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Cavs Battle, Lose Game; Will They Lose Thompson Next?

Cavaliers fight but can't finish vs. Thunder on final night before trade deadline.

Sam Amico

Timberwolves Talking to Multiple Teams About Wiggins

Mavericks reportedly among those interested, as Wolves continue to aim for Warriors' Russell.

Sam Amico

Sixers Acquire Burks, Robinson from Warriors for Draft Picks

Philadelphia lands needed perimeter shooters in exchange for three second-rounders.

Sam Amico

Hawks Trade Parker, Len to Kings for Dedmon, Picks

Former top five picks headed to Sacramento for center who wanted out, returning to Atlanta.

Sam Amico

Pistons Reportedly Make Entire Roster Available Ahead of Deadline

Andre Drummod, Derrick Rose and Luke Kennard among those who could still be on move.

Sam Amico

Warriors Wings Burks, Robinson Expected to be Traded

Golden State pulls both players from lineup, believed to be close to deal.

Sam Amico

Grizzlies Agree to Trade Veteran Swingman Iguodala to Heat

Miami lands defensive help in reserve; also said to also have an interest in Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari.

Sam Amico

Spurs Exploring Trade Scenarios On Aldridge, DeRozan

Veteran power forward and shooting guard said to be available as Spurs contemplate future of franchise.

Sam Amico