Waiters, Crowder Among Those In Trade Between Grizzlies And Heat

Guard Dion Waiters and forwards James Johnson, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill are among those involved in the Memphis Grizzlies trade with the Miami Heat centered on Andre Iguodala, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Iguodala, 36, sat out the season with the Grizzlies after being traded from the Golden State Warriors over the summer. Per Wojnarowski, Iguodala agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Heat.

Waiters, Johnson and fellow guard Justise Winslow are the return for the Grizzlies, with Crowder and Hill headed to the Heat. There are no picks in the deal.

Iguodala's contract was set to expire at the end of this season. His extension reportedly consists of a team option on the second year.

Iguodala has been away from the Grizzlies and working out in Los Angeles.

Crowder has been starting at small forward for the Grizzlies. They now have a glut of wing types with the likes of Dillon Brooks, Winslow, Waiters, Johnson and Grayson Allen.

Iguodala and Crowder offer defense and experience off the Heat bench.

Both the Heat and Grizzlies have exceeded expectations, with the Heat among the true East contenders and the Grizzlies fighting for a playoff spot in the West.