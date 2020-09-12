Heat's Simon becomes second to withdraw from Kings' GM search

Miami Heat assistant general manager Adam Simon will not pursue the Sacramento Kings' GM vacancy despite drawing interest, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Simon becomes the second of six reported early candidates to withdraw from consideration, joining New Orleans Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon.

The Kings are looking for a new GM after parting ways with Vlade Divac after the season.

Simon is in his 25th season with the Heat, who are about to face the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals. He drew interest from the Chicago Bulls in April but declined those overtures as well.

The other four candidates previously identified by The Athletic -- Denver Nuggets GM Calvin Booth, Minnesota Timberwolves executive VP Sachin Gupta, Houston Rockets assistant GM Monte McNair and former Atlanta Hawks GM Wes Wilcox.

Kings executive/advisor Joe Dumars is leading the GM search, though reportedly does not have an interest in the position himself. It is unclear what Dumars' role with the team will be moving forward.