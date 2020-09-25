SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Timberwolves' Hernangomez missing workouts to play in Sandler movie

Sam Amico

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Juancho Hernangomez is missing the team's voluntary minicamp over the next two weeks, but at least he's having fun.

After all, instead of playing real-life basketball, Hernangomez is playing in a basketball movie, as relayed by Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

That would be none other than the soon-to-be Netflix flick, "Hustle," which is starring Adam Sandler and produced by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and fellow Akron, Ohio, native Maverick Carter.

In the movie, Sandler plays an NBA scout who supposedly finds a "once-in-a-lifetime" overseas player. Hernangomez, a native of Spain, is one of several European players in the movie. He committed to performing in the movie long before anyone suspected there would be random minicamps happening in late September.

Which is great for Hernangomez -- and actually not so bad for the Timberwolves.

“He’s chomping at the bit to be here,” Timberwolves president Gersson Rosas told reporters. “He didn't realize when he signed up for the movie that we were going to have the bubble. So, we hear from him often that he would prefer to be here.”

Filming is taking place in Philadelphia.

Hernangomez, 24, is 6-foot-9 and was acquired by the Timberwolves in a February trade with the Denver Nuggets. He will be a restricted free agent when the offseason calendar finally arrives.

In 14 games with the Timberwolves, Hernangomez put forth a career effort, averaging career-highs of 12.9 points and 7.3 rebounds. 

Rosas and the Wolves own the No. 1 overall pick in the Nov. 18 draft.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eighty-one percent of NBA owners' political donations going to Republican Party

The men and women who sign the paychecks heavily leaning conservative with presidential election looming.

Sam Amico

TV Ratings: Lakers-Nuggets Game 2 sets 17-year low for conference finals

West finals no match for NBC's Sunday night football game as NBA viewership continues a rather rocky ride.

Sam Amico

by

lastdance23

Dribbles: This time, Lakers do the dirty work necessary to take command

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and LA top Denver at its own hustling game for 3-1 series lead in West finals.

Sam Amico

Sixers could explore idea of reuniting D'Antoni and Rockets' Harden

Former Houston coach reportedly gaining steam in Philadelphia coaching search; former star may play role in that.

Sam Amico

D'Antoni, Lue reportedly two lone finalists for 76ers' coaching vacancy

It appears as Philadelphia will either go with former Houston coach or current LA Clippers lead assistant.

Sam Amico

Mavericks have interest in Clippers free agent Harrell

LA forward expected to draw plenty of suitors, could be a good fit as coveted "tough guy" in Dallas.

Sam Amico

Donovan deal with Bulls for four years, more than $24 million

Details emerge on contract of Chicago's first coaching hire under new regime headed by Arturas Karnisovas.

Sam Amico

Woj: Another bubble 'last thing' NBA wants for 2020-21 season

League, team owners and players are hopeful to have fans back in arenas, with big financial implications at stake.

Sam Amico

LaVine praises Bulls' hiring of new coach Donovan

High-scoring, skywalking Chicago guard says "that'll be good" when learning of news regarding hire.

Sam Amico

Documentary on late Georgetown coach Thompson in development

Producer and director of Len Bias 30-for-30 to share same duties for yet-to-be named Thompson doc.

Sam Amico