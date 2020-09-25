Timberwolves' Hernangomez missing workouts to play in Sandler movie

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Juancho Hernangomez is missing the team's voluntary minicamp over the next two weeks, but at least he's having fun.

After all, instead of playing real-life basketball, Hernangomez is playing in a basketball movie, as relayed by Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

That would be none other than the soon-to-be Netflix flick, "Hustle," which is starring Adam Sandler and produced by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and fellow Akron, Ohio, native Maverick Carter.

In the movie, Sandler plays an NBA scout who supposedly finds a "once-in-a-lifetime" overseas player. Hernangomez, a native of Spain, is one of several European players in the movie. He committed to performing in the movie long before anyone suspected there would be random minicamps happening in late September.

Which is great for Hernangomez -- and actually not so bad for the Timberwolves.

“He’s chomping at the bit to be here,” Timberwolves president Gersson Rosas told reporters. “He didn't realize when he signed up for the movie that we were going to have the bubble. So, we hear from him often that he would prefer to be here.”

Filming is taking place in Philadelphia.

Hernangomez, 24, is 6-foot-9 and was acquired by the Timberwolves in a February trade with the Denver Nuggets. He will be a restricted free agent when the offseason calendar finally arrives.

In 14 games with the Timberwolves, Hernangomez put forth a career effort, averaging career-highs of 12.9 points and 7.3 rebounds.

Rosas and the Wolves own the No. 1 overall pick in the Nov. 18 draft.