Hickory rides high again, as "Hoosiers" voted best sports movie

Sam Amico

Coach Norman Dale and Hickory have done it again.

In a poll of Associated Press sportswriters and editors, the 1986 classic "Hoosiers" was voted the all-time best sports movie.

The poll was released Friday, with Hoosiers receiving 46 votes among the panel of 70. All of the writers and editors voting in the poll are employed by the AP.

The movie starred Gene Hackman as Dale and was loosely based on the 1954 Milan High School team that stunned its way to the Indiana state title, back in the days when everyone played in one classification -- stacking the odds against smaller schools such as Milan. Or in this case, Hickory.

"Bull Durham" and "Rocky" tied for second place, with "Caddyshack" finishing fourth. The hockey classic "Slap Shot," rounded out the top five.

But, man, those Hickory High Huskers remain at their best when it means the most.

"If you put your effort and concentration into playing to your potential, to be the best that you can be, I don't care what the scoreboard says at the end of the game," Dale tells his troops. "In my book, we're gonna be winners."

"Hoop Dreams" and "White Men Can't Jump" were the lone other two basketball-themed movies to make the list. 

No word on if "The Fish That Saved Pittsburgh," starring Julius Erving, or "Blue Chips," with Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway, made honorable mention.

Here is the full list of the AP Top 25 sports movies (votes in parentheses):

 1. Hoosiers (46)

2. tie, Bull Durham, Rocky (45)

4. Caddyshack (33)5. Slap Shot (32)

5. Slap Shot (32)

6. Field of Dreams (31)

7. Raging Bull (25)

8. tie, Major League, The Natural (22)

10. A League of Their Own (20)

11. Moneyball (18)

12. tie, The Bad News Bears, Miracle (17)

14. Hoop Dreams (14)

15. Eight Men Out (13)

16. Chariots of Fire (12)

17. White Men Can't Jump (11)

18. tie, Remember the Titans, Rudy, Seabiscuit (10)

21. tie, Breaking Away, The Pride of The Yankees, When We Were Kings (9)

24. tie, Brian's Song, Friday Night Lights (8)

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

