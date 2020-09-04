SI.com
Hornets fire radio voice Focke after tweet that contained racial slur

Sam Amico

The Charlotte Hornets announced that radio play-by-play man John Focke won't return after violating the company's social media policy.

Focke was suspended by the team in mid-August following a tweet about a Utah Jazz-Denver Nuggets playoff game in which the word "Nuggets" read as a racial slur.

Focke later tweeted an apology, calling it a typo and not something that was done on purpose.

"Earlier today I made a horrific error while attempting to tweet about the Utah-Denver game," Focke wrote. "I don't know how I mistyped, I had (and have) no intention of ever using that word. I take full responsibility for my actions. I have been sick to my stomach about it ever since. I'm truly sorry that this happened and I apologize to those I offended."

Focke also told Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer his mistake was a typo, and not the result of auto-correct, after typing too fast on his iPhone.

“I was trying to get it done as fast as I could,” Focke said, “so that it was relevant by the time I posted it. I tried to type it and obviously I mistyped the word 'Nuggets.' And I did not reread it — which, as you know, that’s rule No. 1 of working in the media. And unfortunately, I didn’t, because I was trying to get it up as fast as possible. And I hit ‘Send.’”

Focke just completed his first season with the Hornets after a stint as the voice of the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx. He had also worked as a producer and studio host for radio broadcasts of Minnesota Timberwolves games since 2007.

This marks the second time in just more than a year the Hornets have had to replace their radio play-by-play man. Chris Kroeger, who held the job before Focke, was unexpectedly dropped in March 2019. The Hornets never offered a reason for Kroeger's dismissal.

