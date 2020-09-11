SI.com
NBA investigation concludes Rockets' House had unauthorized guest in room

Sam Amico

Houston Rockets guard Danuel House has left the Disney campus after an NBA investigation concluded he had an unauthorized guest in his hotel room.

The league said in a statement the investigation found House allowed the guest into his room "over multiple hours" on Tuesday, adding that the guest was not authorized to be on the Disney campus.

House will not be participating in any further games this season. The Rockets trail their best-of-seven series against the Los Angeles Lakers, 3-1. Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday night.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports was the first to report that House was suspended for Games 3 and 4 while the league investigated whether he had a female guest in his room.

Haynes reported that the female was among those inside the Orlando bubble who handle coronavirus testing.

House had been a valuable part of the Rockets' postseason run, averaging 11.4 points in nine playoff appearances. He maintained his innocence once the league began its investigation, per Haynes.

The Rockets were initially "blindsided" by the investigation, according to Ben Golliver of The Washington Post.

“The NBA is treating [House] as guilty until proven innocent for safety reasons,” Golliver quoted a person with knowledge of the situation as saying. “They’re prioritizing their perception of safety over everything else. The NBPA feels its hands are tied. Any time [the union] talks about due process or presumption of guilt, [the NBA] immediately says, ‘Safety, safety, safety.’ There has to be some limit or balance.

"If it was a star player, there’s no way [the NBA] would handle it this way. They want to make an example out of somebody.”

