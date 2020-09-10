SI.com
NBA investigating if Rockets' House allowed female into hotel room

Sam Amico

Houston Rockets guard/forward Danuel House has been suspended while the NBA investigates whether he allowed a female into his hotel room on the Disney campus, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

House missed Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal vs. the Los Angeles Lakers for what was officially called "personal reasons." (Rockets center Tyson Chandler was also ruled out, but has not been linked to the House situation.)

The Lakers lead the series, 2-1, with Game 4 scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m.

The female in question is among those inside the Orlando bubble who handle coronavirus testing, Haynes reported.

House has been a valuable part of the Rockets' postseason run, averaging 11.4 points in nine playoff appearances. 

Per Haynes, House is maintaining his innocence.

